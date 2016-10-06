Beware of possible security systems fraud in Citronelle

STAFF REPORT

The Call News has learned of a possible scam in the Citronelle area involving persons posing as workers providing security system and/or LifeLine upgrades. A Citronelle citizen reported that her mother has become victim to such a scam recently.

The suspects arrived at the victim’s home, asking if she had a security system or a LifeLine (pendant worm around the neck that enables the wearer to push a button and receive assistance in case of an emergency). She said she had a LifeLife and they told here they were there to upgrade her system. Once they entered the house the woman told them she would prefer they wait until her daughter could speak with them, that her daughter handled a lot of her business affairs, but the workers continued on.

They installed a new security system — one that had problems that night, with a constant beeping sound — and took the equipment the woman was renting from her original contract with them.

Calls by the woman’s daughter to the company the men said they represented were answered, but attempts by the daughter to meet with them to retrieve the original equipment have been consistently met with “out of the area’’ responses. The daughter called the original company that installed the system only to discover they had not heard of the company that installed the new equipment.

The daughter said she has learned another woman in the community faced a similar situation.

Citizens in the area are encouraged to be aware of possible scams and to report any suspicious behavior to local law enforcement.