Millry slams Fruitdale 50-19

By JIMMY BOONE

Sports Correspondent

MILLRY — Turnovers and big plays led Millry to a 50-19 win over Fruitdale in a Washington County rivalry game Friday night.

Trey Lewis claimed three turnovers, including two pass interceptions and a fumble recovery, to help put the game out of reach. The game was back and forth in the first quarter, Fruitdale leading 12-6. In the second quarter the Wildcats’ defense went to work to stymie the Pirates while the offense went to work to score 24 unanswered points and lead 30-12 at halftime.

Buck Weaver scored two touchdowns in the first quarter for Fruitdale with runs of 2 yards and 1 yard. Michael Manual had another big night for Millry, scoring four touchdowns with runs of 2, 20, 14 and 76 yards. He also completed a 58-yard pass to Tate Warr for another score. Emmanuel Mitchell added two rushing touchdowns with runs of 11 and 42 yards.

The win puts the Wildcats at 3-4 overall and 3-2 in Class 1A, Region 1. Fruitdale falls to 2-6 overall and 1-4 in region play.

Fruitdale will host J.F. Shields (0-7, 0-5) next Friday while Millry will host Sweet Water (4-2, 4-1).