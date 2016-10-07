Mobile Christian easily tops Hillcrest-Evergreen

STAFF REPORT

MOBILE — The No. 4-ranked Mobile Christian Leopards easily toppled Hillcrest-Evergreen 31-3 Friday night on the Leopards’ home field.

Mobile Christian’s Troy Young had 10 carries for 82 yards, including a 42-yard scoring run. He also returned an interception for a touchdown and caught a 45-yard pass from Cameron Horne for another score.

The Leopards led 17-0 after the first period and 31-3 heading into halftime. Both teams were scoreless in the second half.

Beau Horne had a 44-yard field goal and Eric Poelinitz threw a 47-yard scoring pass to Sam Ladner for some other Mobile Christian scores.