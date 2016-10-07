Mother shot by her 12-year-old son in Calvert

By JASON BOOTHE

jason@washcountynews.com

A Calvert mother is in stable condition after being shot by her 12-year-old son Thursday evening with a .12 gauge shotgun as the son awaits a juvenile hearing in a Washington County Courtroom.

According to Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigator Blane Barnett, the mother was able to call 911 around 5 p.m. shortly after being shot by her son.

Barnett said the juvenile got into an argument with his mother on not going to school on Monday.

“He thought he was out of school because it was Columbus Day on Monday, but the mother said he wasn’t out of school and was going,” Barnett said. “The juvenile gets angry and goes into the bedroom to get a .12 gauge shotgun. The mother goes out the back door running and he follows behind her and pops the mother in the back. The mother calls 911 and states her son had just shot her.”

The mother was flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola Thursday evening from AM/NS helipad by Lifeflight.

“She is listed in stable condition right now,” Barnett said. “They were able to get the wadding out and the majority of the shrapnel out of her back from a number 8 small shot from the .12 gauge. He was within two or three feet from her. Her extra weight saved her life since the gunshot was so close to her spinal area.”

Barnett said a hearing has been schedule for Friday evening but the son has been charged with attempted murder.” It will be presented to our spring grand jury by our district attorney where they will determine if the charge remains or is dropped to a lesser charge,’’ Barnett said.