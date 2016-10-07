Murphy outlasts Theodore for 21-14 victory

By TOMMY HICKS

MOBILE — It wasn’t a particularly pretty affair, but it is one Murphy head coach Rick Cauley said he welcomes as his Panthers outlasted Theodore 21-14 in a Class 7A, Region 1 game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Friday night.

Nick Sims broke away for a 7-yard scoring run early in the third quarter to provide the Panthers with the game’s deciding points, giving Murphy a 21-7 lead at the time. A 33-yard Sims scoring run accounted for the game’s first points and Kendric Haynes returned an interception 35 yards for a score at the 6:39 mark of the second quarter for a 14-0 Panthers lead. With just 1:08 left in the first half, Theodore’s Trevor Andrews scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper that put the score at 14-7 at halftime. Theodore would add another touchdown on a 6-yard scoring pass with just 20 seconds left in the game.

The Panthers, now 4-3 overall and 3-3 in region games, plays at Fairhope next week. Theodore, 3-4 and 2-3, is at Alma Bryant.