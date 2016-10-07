No. 1-ranked Blount makes statement against LeFlore

By LEEQUINTON BLACKMON

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — Kadrius Toney scored four of Blount’s eight touchdowns Friday night in the Leopards’ 57-18 win over LeFlore. Blount, The No. 1-ranked team in Class 6A, improved to 7-1 overall with a perfect 6-0 record in 6A, Region 1 play, while LeFlore falls to 2-5 overall and just 1-4 in the region.

Blount running back Trey Pugh got things started on the Leopards’ first offensive drive with a 2-yard touchdown run, then Toney took over the game. Toney scored twice on the ground with a 1-yard run and a 4-yard run, and connected with Colin Woods on 34-yard touchdown pass, all coming in the first quarter.

After building a 34-0 lead in the first quarter, Toney hit Woods once again on a 35-yard TD pass to push the Leopards’ halftime lead to 41-0.

Woods finished with three receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns, while also scoring on a 4-yard run in the opening quarter. Toney completed 8 of his 16 pass attempts for 190 yards, while also gaining 32 yards on the ground. Blount kicker Edwin Alvarado Amaya pushed the Leopards’ lead to 44-0 midway through the third quarter with a successful 25-yard field goal attempt.

It wasn’t until the end of the third quarter before LeFlore finally found the end zone on a 7-yard TD pass from Sean Phelion to Sean Richey. The Leopards added two more insurance TDs in the fourth quarter, courtesy of an 8-yard run by LaMarcus McCants and an 11-yard TD pass from Darryl Williams to Muhammad Al-Salafee.

With the game well out of reach, LeFlore did its best to make the score look respectable in the final minutes of the game. Dwan James, who carried the ball 17 times for 93 yards, ran in a 4-yard score midway through the fourth quarter,and Phelion ended the game by throwing a 26-yard TD pass to Damian McMillian with one second left in the game.

Blount will continue region play when they travel to face Daphne on Oct. 14, while LeFlore travels to Robertsdale.