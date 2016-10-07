No. 1 St. Paul’s uses second-half surge to top Citronelle

By ROBERT BUCHANAN

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — St. Paul’s scored three touchdowns on three straight possessions in the third quarter to break open a halftime tie as the Saints defeated Citronelle 35-14 Friday night at home.

A 36-yard touchdown run by Jarrett Eaton broke a 7-7 tie early in the third quarter. His scamper was followed by

Daniel Beard’s 1-yard touchdown run and quarterback Swift Lyle’s 35-yard scoring pass to Jalyn Armour-Davis to conclude the Saints’ third period surge.

The win puts the St. Paul’s record at 6-1 overall and 4-0 in Class 5A, Region 1. Citronelle falls to 5-3 and 2-2. It also sets the stage for a region showdown next week between St. Paul’s and Vigor, which defeated Jackson 17-14 in double overtime Friday night. Citronelle will entertain Williamson next Friday in what could be a game to determine the region’s fourth spot in the 5A state playoffs.