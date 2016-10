By MARK KENT

SARALAND — Johnathan Perryman gained 162 yards on 19 carries and Lydale Flott had two interceptions and a 58-yard TD pass as Saraland beat Baldwin County 35-14 Friday night on the Spartans’ home field.

The Spartans are now 5-3 overall and 4-2 in Class 6A, Region 1 play. They travel Thursday to Spanish Fort for a nationally televised game against the Toros.