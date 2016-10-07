Top-ranked McGill-Toolen wallops Mary Montgomery

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

SEMMES — McGill-Toolen raced out to a 35-0 first-half lead and never looked back en route to a 45-7 win over Mary G. Montgomery in Class 7A, Region 1 action at E.S. Grider Field on Friday night.

Bubba Thompson completed his first six passes in a 10-of-13 performance for 168 yards and three touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets, ranked No. 1 in Class 7A.Thompson’s touchdown passes went for 11 yards to Brandon Hinton, 34 yards to Tre Roberson and 48 yards to Marlon Williams.

Bryan Hill had 10 carries for 83 yards, including a 17-yard run for a touchdown for Mc-Gill-Toolen, which improved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in region play.

MGM (4-4, 3-3) could not get a lot going on offense, as quarterback Cullan O’Shea was hounded by the Yellow Jackets’ defense for most of the night. O’Shea managed to complete only 4 of 13 passes for 16 yards and an interception. Joshua Martin provided most of the offensive spark for the Vikings, rushing 19 times for 55 yards and scoring a touchdown in the last minute of the game.

McGill-Toolen went up 14-0 in the first quarter when Thompson hit Hinton on an 11-yard touchdown pass and Roberson scored on a 3-yard run. The Jackets added three more scores in the second quarter. Tresean Bendolph scored on a 28-yard recovery of a missed lateral, Thompson hit Roberson on a 34-yard touchdown pass, and Hill scored on a 17-yard run after it was set up by Michael Radoslovich’s interception of an O’Shea pass.

Both teams face region rivals next Friday night, with McGill-Toolen hosting Baker and Mary G. Montgomery going on the road to face Foley.