Vigor upsets Jackson 17-14 in 2OT thriller

By Darron Patterson Sports Correspondent

PRICHARD—- Vigor’s Eric Felts Jr. kicked a line drive, 26-yard field goal in the second overtime at Prichard Stadium Friday night for a 17-14 Wolves victory in a penalty-marred, Class 5A, Region 1 game at Prichard Stadium.

Jackson quarterback Lane Rotch was thrown for a 7-yard loss on second-and-goal on the Aggies’ opening possession, and lost even more yardage when he bobbled the snap on third down. His desperation fourth-and-goal pass was incomplete and Vigor took over to set up Felts’ heroics.

The win sets up what could be the Region 1 championship game next Friday when Vigor (7-2 overall, 5-0 in region play) travels to St. Paul’s.

David Tarvin ran in from 5 yards out on Vigor’s first possession in the first overtime, but Kendarian Handy’s 1-yard run tied it at 14-all to force a second extra period.

With the Wolves out of timeouts, Vigor quarterback Cameron Williams inexplicably spiked the ball on fourth-and-1 at the Jackson 26 in an attempt to stop the clock with under 30 seconds to play, turning the ball over to Jackson which ran two plays as regulation play ended.

Jackson quarterback Christian Cooper hit Keymontae Williams on a 17-yard TD strike on fourth-and-6 to tie it at 7-all with 7:31 left, then forced Vigor into a three-and -out, but couldn’t capitalize and the Wolves got the ball back at their own 41 with less than four minutes to play.

Both teams combined for more than 200 yards in penalties, with Jackson being flagged 10 times for 90 yards, and Vigor 13 times for a whopping 140 yards.

It was a typical Jackson- Vigor defensive affair in the first half as both offenses were held in check.

Jackson’s deepest penetration was to the Vigor 25 late in the half, before Cooper Christian’s pass bounced off Derrick Boykin’s hands and was intercepted at the 8 by Kamal Mahdia.

And even Williams’ 33-yard TD pass caromed off an Aggie defenders hands and into the waiting arms of James Jackson with less than two minutes to play in the half.

Jackson (5-2, 3-2) next steps over into Class 7A with a visit to Davidson.