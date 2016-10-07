Williamson gets first region win against Faith Academy

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

Roger McCreary and Zycorious Loper each rushed for more than 100 yards each as the Williamson High Lions won their first Class 5A, Region 1 game of the season by defeating host Faith Academy 32-3 on Friday night.

McCreary rushed 14 times for 154 yards and two touchdowns, while Loper rushed 12 times for 109 yards and a touchdown. Brandon McDuffie had a 50-yard touchdown run and quarterback Darryl Mitchell ran for another score as the Lions improved to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the region.

Williamson led only 6-3 at the half, but started to concentrate on its ground game in the second half to pull away with the win. Both teams have region games on the road next Friday night, with Williamson traveling to play Citronelle and Faith Academy (1-6, 0-4) traveling to play Wilcox Central.