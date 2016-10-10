Two new homicide cases in Mobile; four dead since Friday

STAFF REPORT

MOBILE — A man was found dead by a baseball field dugout at Baumhauer Park early Monday morning, Mobile police said, and the case is being treated as a homicide. The unidentified victim became the fourth person to be slain in Mobile and its jurisdiction since Friday.

The exact time of the man’s death has not been determined, and police so far are not releasing how he was killed.

On Sunday, a 29-year-old woman was shot to death inside a home in the 3200 block of Hamilton Boulevard. Her name was not released.

No arrests have been made in either of the two most recent cases.

On Saturday, the MPD arrested 20-year-old Caesar Harris and 24-year-old Anthony Ford and charged them with two counts each of murder. They were charged in connection with the shooting deaths of a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man who were found dead Friday in a car in the parking lot of the PNC Bank branch at 2326 St. Stephens Rd.