Davidson nips Jackson in wild one, 50-49

By ROBERT BUCHANAN

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — Davidson overcame an 18-point deficit, scoring the winning touchdown with 37 seconds remaining in the game to defeat Jackson 50-49 Friday night at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

The score came one play after the Warriors recovered an onside kick at the Jackson 45. Quarterback Cephus Johnson dodged a sack attempt and launched a strike to wide receiver DeMorris Coleman, running behind the Jackson secondary for the touchdown.

The win lifted Davidson’s record to 7-1 and dropped the Aggies to 5-3. It was Jackson’s third straight loss.