Fruitdale picks up shutout win over J.F. Shields

The Fruitdale Pirates blew away the J.F. Shields Panthers 68-0 during their homecoming game Friday night.

The Pirates jumped out to a 46-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as everyone got a chance to play in the field. Buck Weaver got the scoring going for the Pirates with a 32-yard touchdown. Weaver picked up the two-point conversion on a quarterback keeper. Chad Sullivan had a pick six for 42 yards and Weaver two-point conversion run was good for a 16-0 lead. On defense, Grady Reed collected a safety.

Weaver went to the air on his second touchdown on the night with a pass to Dawson Orso for a 35-yard score. Weaver was good on his third two-point conversion carry. Dalton Hill picked up a blocked punt for a run of 22 yard but was just shy of the goal line by one yard. Weaver kept the ball for a 1-yard touchdown but his fourth attempt on the two-point conversion was stopped.

Eric Boykin had a nice 17 yard touchdown run for the Pirates and with Chad Sullivan’s point-after kick gave the Pirates a 39-0 lead. Hill was able to pick of the Panther quarterback for a pick six return of 25 yards. In the second quarter things slowed down for the Pirates but Eric Boykin picked up his second touchdown on the night following a key block by Christopher Nelson. Zack Williams showed his running back skills on four carries starting at the 49-yard line which resulted in a 1-yard score. The Pirates headed to the locker room 60-0 over the Panthers. The final touchdown came from Cory Hunter with a 21-yard pick six. Antonio Johnson ran in for the two point conversion for the Pirates 68-0 finish.