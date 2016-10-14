Mobile Christian wins Class 3A, Region 1 crown

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — Mobile Christian clinched the Class 3A, Region 1 championship with a 36-21 win over Clarke County at Lamar Harrison Stadium on Friday night.

Troy Young led the Leopards, 7-1 overall and 6-0 in region play, with75 yards rushing on 15 carries and a touchdown, while quarterback Joseph Horne overcame a slow start and completed 7 of 14 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns—both going to Darrell Gallmon for 49 and 11 yards. Jordan Graddy added a 10-yard touchdown run, while Ethan Hearn returned an interception 22 yards for a score.

The Leopards defeated Clarke County (4-4, 3-3) for the first time ever, and held the Bulldogs to 235 yards of total offense. Most of Clarke County’s offense came in the second half against the Leopard reserves.

RaShon Horn completed 15 of 21 passes for 164 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Javon Ivory covering 15 and 35 yards, but also threw two interceptions. Horn also rushed for 19 yards and a touchdown, while Ivory finished the night with seven receptions for 101 yards.

Mobile Christian went up 7-0 on its third possession of the game when Young scored from 10 yards with 3:31 left in the first quarter. CCHS tied it on the first play of the second quarter on Horn’s 2-yard run. But the Leopards came right back on the ensuing possession and regained the lead when Horne hit Gallmon on a 49-yard touchdown strike, and Gallmon caught the 2-point conversion pass to make it 15-7.

The big play of the game, though, came with 5:16 left in the half. After the Leopards missed a field goal, Clarke County took over at its own 20, and on second down, Horn attempted a pass. It was intercepted by Hearn, who returned it 22 yards for a score, and Beau Horn’s PAT made the score 22-7.

Mobile Christian built a 36-7 lead in the fourth quarter, and Clarke County would not score again until late in the game when Ivory caught his two touchdown passes.

Both teams continue region play next Friday night, with Mobile Christian traveling to play crosstown rival Cottage Hill Christian Academy, while Clarke County hosts T.R. Miller.