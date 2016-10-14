Mobile City Council meeting of Oct. 11

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced during Tuesday’s city council work session and regular meeting that Moody’s Investors Service has changed the city’s bond rating outlook from negative to stable.

In addition, the city now has an Aa2 rating. According to a statement released by Moody’s, the rating reflects the city’s sizable tax base “that acts as an economic hub for the larger metropolitan area, improving financial position due to new budgeting practices, maintenance of sizable reserves held outside of the general fund that provide additional financial flexibility, and an above average but manageable debt burden.”

“Moody’s has been looking at us and talking to us,” said Finance Director Paul Wesch. “They were satisfied with the way we handled things financially. We were Aa2 with a negative outlook, and now we’ve improved.”

When asked what it would take to further improve the city’s credit rating, Stimpson said, “It’s really quite simple. You need to reduce the debt burden and we need to increase reserves. If we do those two things, which we intend to do, we can get an increase.”

Stimpson also announced that Shyala Beaco, who was formerly the city’s senior director of community affairs, where she was responsible for public outreach and citizen engagement, is now the executive director of Build Mobile. Beaco will oversee planning and zoning, historical development, long range planning, urban design, inspecting and permitting.

Build Mobile, according to a news release, is a new city department that lays the initial foundation for the city to serve everyone who wants to do business, create jobs and grow Mobile.

In addition, city council members unanimously passed items regarding the cruise terminal. One was the authorization of the lease for the berthing of the Carnival cruise ship at the cruise terminal, while another item authorized reallocation of $109, 171.37 from the Alabama Municipal Trust Fund to a grant fund cruise grant from the capital project cruise terminal for equipment and miscellaneous needs.

Another cruise terminal-related item passed was a contract with Premium Parking of Alabama for parking management in the cruise terminal and civic center overflow lot. Although the company is based in New Orleans, it manages two lots in downtown Mobile, according to City of Mobile procurement officer Donald Rose.

“The parking lot will be used at the cruise terminal for cruise passengers,” he said. “They’ll be able to have parking for four- to five-day cruise trips. Passengers will come in and park, and they will be able to pay the new contractor in advance or they can use a cell phone mobile app to pay, or they can use a kiosk to pay.”

Rose said the arrangement will allow passengers to pay for the full four to five days of parking in the garage in advance.

“They won’t have to stop at a toll booth,” he said. “They’ll be able to drive right in if they parked in advance and walk right in to the cruise terminal.”