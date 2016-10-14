Vigor upsets No. 1-ranked St. Paul’s

By DARRON PATTERSON

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — Charles Crawford kicked a 27-yard field goal with four seconds left Friday night to give Vigor an unbelievable 38-35 victory over No. 1 St. Pauls for the Class 5A, Region 1 championship at E.E. Delaney Stadium.

St. Paul’s quarterback Swift Lyle scored on a 1-yard sneak with 35 seconds left to play and Wilson Beaverstock booted the PAT to tied it at 35-all and force OT. But Vigor’s Cameron Williams hit James Jackson for 52 yards to the Saints 28 on the ensuing Wolves’ possession, then found Totreck Hard y for 18 yards to the 10 and set up Crawford’s game-winner.

Williams hit Jackson on a 13-yard TD pass with 4:31 left in the game for a 35-28 lead after Vigor’s Freddrick Austin tackled Lyle for a safety with nineminutes left in the fourth quarter and Jackson burned them on Vigor’s next possession.

Vigor is now 7-2 overall and 6-0 in region play. St. Paul’s fell to 6-2 and 4-1.

St. Paul’s rolled up 159 yards of total offense in the first quarter and took a 21-0 lead on two Tamaurice “Tee” Smith TD runs of 3 and 7 yards, and Lyle’s 50-yard strike to Jayln Armour-Davis .

But the Wolves woke up with a 21-point outburst of their own in the second period on Terrence Smith’s 1-yard run, Nygel Shamburger’s 2-yard bolt to the end zone and Williams’ 6-yard TD pass to Crawford. Williams also tossed a two-point conversion to Ronnie Williams to knot it at 21-all.

With Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele looking on , the Wolves’ offensive line kept heavily recruited defensive lineman Ryan Johnson in check most of the night.

St. Paul’s next plays at Faith Academy, while Vigor takes the week off before meeting Murphy at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Oct. 27.