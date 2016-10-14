Washington County claims 75-54 homecoming victory

By Willie Gray

Staff Reporter

Fans from both sides of the field were witness to a night of offensive fireworks that included a combined total of more than 1,000 yards as Washington County topped St. Luke’s 75-54 in the Bulldogs’ homecoming game Friday night. It was also another Class 2A, Region 1 win for WCHS, which is tops in the region standings.

The Bulldogs collected 626 yards on the ground and 45 through the air. Running back Michael Anderson racked up a final of 314 yards that included touchdown runs of 67, 23, 20, 65 and 32 yards while senior Dhier Kinsey added another 281 yards on 12 carries with touchdowns of 14 and 8.

“It was great to close the region competition with a win but our hats are off to the St. Luke’s team because they played us hard,” WCHS head Coach Al Earnest said.

St. Luke’s quarterback Jermaine Brown led the Wildcats on offense, which gathered a total of 452 yards. Brown ran the ball 31 times on the night for 194 yards and scored on runs of 5 and 44 yards. In passing, Brown was 3 of 6 for 87 yards and touchdowns of 32 and 20.