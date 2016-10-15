Citronelle earns playoff berth with win over Williamson

By WILLIAM GRAY

williamgray@thecallnews.com

CITRONELLE — The Citronelle High School football team earned its first berth in the region playoffs in eight years on Friday night with a dominant win over Class 5A, Region 1 opponent Williamson at home. The Wildcats scored three touchdowns in the first half of play en route to a 50-26 victory over the visiting Lions.

Senior quarterback Ryan Bruner rushed for two touchdowns and passed for three more. He would finish the night 10 of 15 passing for 245 yards. He also had 83 yards on the ground.

The victory guaranteed Citronelle (5-3 overall, 3-2 in region play) at least the fourth seed spot in Region 1. The Wildcats will travel to Jackson next Friday night in another regional matchup. Jackson lost its third straight game Friday night, falling to Class 7A Davidson.