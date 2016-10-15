Daphne forces 7 turnovers, topples Blount 28-18

By MARK KENT

mkent@thecallnews.com

DAPHNE — Nobody could have prepared Kadarius Toney for the tribulations he and his Blount Leopards encountered Friday night in Daphne.

The Trojan defense inflicted seven turnovers on Toney — five interceptions and two lost fumbles, including one that went for a scoop’n score early in the game. When all was said and done, Daphne (6-2 overall and 5-1 in Class 6A, Area 1) had knocked off the state’s top 6A team, beating Blount 28-18 on Senior Night at Jubilee Stadium.

Toney had eye-opening statistics on the positive as well as the negative side. He completed 36 of 68 passes for 433 yards and three touchdowns, but the turnovers put Daphne in control early and the Trojans never let up despite the yardage piled up on them.

Things started to get rough on Blount early when, just two minutes in, Daniel Taylor stripped Toney at the 15, grabbed the loose ball and went 85 yards the other way for a 7-0 Daphne lead.

Chance Newman had three touchdown passes, including an 8-yarder to Ja’Quan “Q” Myles with 57 seconds before the half for a 14-6 lead at the break.

He also hit Myles Henderson with a 29-yarder in the third period and Taylor Smith with an 11-yarder in the fourth.

Daphne did not turn the ball over during the game, giving them a plus-7 takeaway margin for the game.

Toney tossed scoring passes to Cameron Burroughs (11 yards, second quarter), to Collins Woods III (7 yards, fourth quarter) and Lebarron Jones (31 yards, fourth quarter) during a comeback attempt that fell short due to late interceptions by Ty Reynolds and Kaleahl Johnson.

The win sets up the potential for a three-way tie for first between Blount (7-2, 6-1), Spanish Fort and Daphne. The Trojans have road games against Robertsdale and Baldwin County left, while Blount faces Gulf Shores in its region finale.

Mike Franklin had a fine rushing night for the Trojans, gaining 133 yards on 28 carries.