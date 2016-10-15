McGill-Toolen remains unbeaten, tops Baker

By ROBERT LADNIER

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE – Quarterback Bubba Thompson accounted for 264 yards of offense and four touchdowns as Class 7A No. 1-ranked McGill-Toolen took a 42-7 victory over visiting Baker in a 7A, Region 1 showdown at the Lipscomb Complex on Friday night.

Thompson rushed for 45 yards and scored on a 16-yard run and was 17 of 26 passing for 219 yards with an interception and TD strikes of 7, 4 and 21 yards to Brandon Hinton, who had four receptions for 50 yards, while Bryan Hill rushed for 44 yards and a 2-yard score and Trey Roberson 92 yards and a 12-yard TD for the Yellow Jackets.

Fernando Billups scored on a 1-yard run, while Joshua Pruitt ran for 57 yards and Darius Bracy rushed for 47 yards and was 4-of-14 passing for 32 yards with two interceptions for the Hornets.

Next Friday, McGill-Toolen (8-0 overall, 6-0 region) will travel to Theodore, while Baker (4-4, 3-3) will play host to Foley.