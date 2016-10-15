Satsuma earns playoff spot in win over Monroe County

STAFF REPORT

The Satsuma Gators toppled Monroe County 36-12 Friday night on the road and in so doing earned a spot in the Class 4A playoffs as a representative from Region 1. The region matchup left Satsuma with a 5-3 overall record and a 3-2 region mark. Monroe County fell to 4-4 and 1-4. The Gators play at home next week against Thomasville, which upset UMS-Wright Friday night.

Quarterback Andrew Barfoot was 8 of 16 passing for 125 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Anthony Springfield had two catches for 82 yards and one score, while carrying the ball twice for 12 yards and another score. Nick Kritner had 13 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Deion Pickens had eight carries for 65 yards.