Sweet Water easily topples Millry

By JIMMY BOONE

Sports Correspondent

It started out like a Dog and Cat fight, but in the end the Bulldogs took control. Sweet Water used a strong and determined offense to take a 41-6 win over Millry in Class 1A, Region 1 action. The win guaranteed the Bulldogs a playoff spot, while Millry still needs to win next week to get into the playoffs.

Sweet Water used a high-powered rushing game to accumulate 511 yards rushing, along with two completions for 70 yards for a total offensive output of 581 yards.

On the defensive front, the Bulldogs held the Wildcats to only 120 yards rushing and five yards passing.

Sweet Water took the opening kickoff and on the second play of the game Shamar Lewis ran 40 yards for the opening score. Millry answered with an 11-play, 69-yard drive to cut the lead to 7-6. Emmanuel Mitchell passed to Michael Manuel for a 5-yard score. Sweet Water then countered with an eight-play, 57-yard drive to go up 14-6.

From then on the Bulldogs never looked back, adding two more touchdown in the second quarter and then one each in the third and fourth quarters.

Lewis led the Bulldogs with 11 runs for 226 total yards and three touchdowns. R.J. Rodgers had six attempts for 37 yards and a touchdown. Jacory Brown and Jonah Smith both also had scores. Sweet Water (5-2 overall, 5-1 in Region 1) will host Fruitdale next Friday night in the final region game of the year.

Millry (3-5, 3-3) will travel to A.L Johnson next week. The winner of that game will be the number four seed in the playoffs.