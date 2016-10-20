Mobile Police Department taking back unwanted prescription drugs

STAFF REPORT

Mobile residents are encouraged to prevent pill abuse and theft by dropping off expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs at police headquarters on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high as well as the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

In addition, the public is now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines – flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash – both pose potential safety and health hazards.

Mobile police headquarters is located at 2460 Government Blvd. Drop-offs will be taken in the front lobby.

For more information, call MPD Crime Prevention at 251-208-1924