Mobile police seek suspect in murder case

STAFF REPORT

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 9 a.m. Mobile Police officers responded to the 1200 block of Ghent Street for a report of shots fired. Officers located Kenjuan Dailey, 28, in the front yard of a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Mobile Fire Rescue responded and pronounced Dailey deceased on the scene.

Through its investigation, homicide detectives developed Darren Sykes (pictured here) as a suspect. Sykes has an active warrant for murder. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 251 208-7211 or Crimes Stoppers 251 208-7000