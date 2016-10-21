Baker beats Foley, secures playoff berth

By MARK KENT

MOBILE — Darius Bracy ran for two touchdowns and passed for another while Tre McMillian ran for scores twice as Baker secured a Class 7A playoff berth Friday night with a 42-14 victory over short-handed Foley, which played without injured quarterback Chris Armstrong.

The loss drops Foley from playoff contention.

Baker, 5-4 overall and 4-3 in 7A, Region 1 play, travels next week to Mary G, Montgomery for a matchup that will most likely determine which of the two teams gets the No. 3 seed and a road playoff game against Enterprise and which one gets a No. 4 seed and a trip to play Central-Phenix City.