Fourth-quarter comeback leads Thomasville past Satsuma

By ARTHUR MACK

Sports Correspondent

SATSUMA — Thomasville mounted a fourth-quarter comeback to down Satsuma 35-27 in a Class 4A, Region 1 matchup on the Gators’ home field Friday night.

Chadwick Bryant finished the night 14 of 19 for 74 yards and a touchdown and added 94 yards on 12 carries while Zaccheus Woodard ran for 97 yards and three touchdowns on only six carries —two of the scores coming in fourth quarter— in leading the Tigers to the victory.

Thomasville improved to 6-2 overall and 5-1 in region play, while Satsuma fell to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the region. The Gators wind up with the fourth seed in the 4A state playoffs that begin in two weeks.

Andrew Barfoot completed 18 of 30 passes for 225 yards and three touchdown for the Gators. Nicholas Abernathy completed an 80-yard option pass to Anthony Springfield for a touchdown.

Thomasville took a 22-21 lead when Bryant hit Rashad Mosely on a 21-yard touchdown pass with 6:30 left in the game. Woodard tacked on a 7-yard touchdown run and after Barfoot brought the Gators to within two on a 59-yard touchdown pass to Springfield, Woodard broke loose on a 52-yard touchdown run with 2:29 left to put the game away.

Both teams have rivalry games next week as Thomasville travels to play Clarke County next Friday and Satsuma hosts Chickasaw in the Battle of Highway 43 next Thursday night.