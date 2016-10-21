Jackson ends losing skid in win over Citronelle

By WILLIAM GRAY

williamgray@thecallnews.com

JACKSON — The Jackson Aggies ended a three-game losing skid by dropping Citronelle 27-10 Friday night at Legion Field in a Class 5A, Region 1 matchup.

The victory gives Jackson the No. 3 seeding from the region in the upcoming 5A state playoffs. The Aggies, 6-3 overall and 4-2 in region games, will play at Eufaula in two weeks. Citronelle, now 5-4 and 3-3, earned a playoff spot, its first in eight seasons, and will play at Carroll of Ozark in the first round. Next week, Citronelle travels to Class 2A Washington County for its final regular season game of the year. Jackson is idle next week.

Citronelle held the halftime lead, 10-7, thanks to a 37-yard Houston Barnett field goal but it was unable to score any points in the second half while Jackson added 20 points to its total.

Quarterback Ryan Bruner was 11 of 21 passing for 85 yards, including a 3-yard scoring toss to Curtis Smith. He also carried the ball 17 times for 74 yards.

Jackson was led by Michael Phillips, who had 149 yards on 21 carries; Kendarian Handy Holly, who scored three rushing TDs on runs of 2, 5 and 12 yards; Tyler Abston, who had a 50-yard punt return for a touchdowns; and quarterback Cooper Christian, who was 5 of 13 passing for 38 yards.