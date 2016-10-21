Millry defeats A.L. Johnson, earns playoff berth

By JIMMY BOONE

Sports Correspondent

Millry and A.L. Johnson entered their game with a single thought Friday night — win and you go to the playoffs, lose and your season is over after next week’s games.

Millry used two goal-line stands to help it claim a 30-8 win in a Class 1A, Region 1 game. The teams entered the game tied for fourth place in the region, so the winner would take the fourth and final spot from the region into the playoffs. The Wildcats will play at Georgiana in the first round of the playoffs in two weeks.

Millry took an 8-0 lead in the first quarter when Michael Manuel dove into the end zone from a yard out. The Eagles answered on the first play of the second quarter when Michael Mason completed a 30-yard pass to Johnny Robertson and tied the score at 8-8. The Wildcats promptly drove 54-yards in nine plays as Manuel ran the final 8 yards for the score and they never looked back.

The win moved Millry to 4-5 overall and 4-3 in region play. The Wildcats play at Leroy next week. A.L. Johnson closed out its season with records of 4-6 and 3-4.