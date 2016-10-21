Mobile Christian blanks Cottage Hill Christian

STAFF REPORT

MOBILE — Troy Young scored three touchdowns as the Mobile Christian Leopards defeated Cottage Hill Christian 27-0 in a Class 3A, Region 1 matchup on the Warriors’ home field.

Young scored two rushing touchdowns, covering 41 yards and 1 yard, and hauled in a 15-yard scoring pass from Cameron Horne. Eric Poelinitz caught a 64-yard scoring pass from Horne for the Leopards’ other TD. Horne was 5 of 10 passing for 129 yards with one interception. Young had 14 carries for 86 yards and the two scores.

Cottage Hill’s Will Harrington was 9 of 16 passing for 76 yards. He was intercepted twice. Reggie Rayford carried the ball 18 times for 74 yards and Samario Rudolph, who had an interception on defense, caught four passes for 41 yards.

Mobile Christian, 8-1 overall with eight consecutive wins and 7-0 in region play, will close out its regular season next Friday against Williamson before heading into the 3A state playoffs. Cottage Hill, 3-6 and 2-5, will conclude its season next week at St. Luke’s.