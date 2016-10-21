No. 5-ranked Davidson slaps Murphy 41-14

By ROBERT BUCHANAN

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — Davidson, ranked No. 5 in the recent Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 7A poll, scored on seven of its eight possessions, including touchdowns on its first four, to defeat Murphy 41-14 in a 7A, Region 1 battle at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Friday night.

Running back Donte Edwards led the Warriors’ offensive surge with touchdown runs of 51 and 40 yards. The defeat ended the Panthers’ four-game winning streak and ended Davidson’s three-year losing streak to Murphy.

Davidson, 8-1 overall and 7-1 in Region 1 games, will entertain Alma Bryant next week, while Murphy, 5-4 and 4-4, will host Vigor.