St. Paul’s tops Faith Academy, looks to UMS-Wright

STAFF REPORT

MOBILE — The St. Paul’s Saints topped Faith Academy 48-21 Friday night in a Class 5A, Region 1 matchup on the Rams’ home field. The victory sends St. Paul’s, 7-2 overall and 5-1 in region play, into its’ annual season-finale against UMS-Wright, a winner over Monroe County Friday night, in the “Battle of Old Shell Road” next week.

Faith fell to 2-7 and 1-5 with the loss and plays at Escambia County next week.

Swift Lyle and Tamaurice Smith led the way for the Saints, Lyle completed 18 of 25 passes for 205 yards, including a 1-yard scoring toss to Oliver Willman and a 36-yard scoring strike to Wilson Kraus. Smith had scoring runs of 13 and 4 yards while picking up 48 yards on nine carries. Jarrett Eaton and Harry Bracey also had TD runs for the Saints, who received a pair of field goals from Wilson Beaverstock.