Thompson leads McGill-Tolen past Theodore

By ROBERT LADNIER

Sports correspondent

THEODORE – Bubba Thompson threw for 278 yards and five touchdowns as top-ranked McGill-Toolen rallied in the second half for a 43-7 road win over Theodore and at least a share of the Class 7A, Region 1 championship at C.A. Douglas Field on Friday night.

Marlon Williams had seven receptions for 150 yards and three touchdowns of 10, 41 and 55 yards, while Larry Rembert hauled in a 24-yard scoring reception and Jalen Tolbert a 15-yard TD catch, while Trey Roberson ran 14 times for 62 yards and an 8-yard scoring run for the Yellow Jackets (9-0 overall, 7-0 region), who posted their 17th consecutive win.

Trevor Andrews was 10 of 16 passing for 142 yards with one interception and an 8-yard scoring toss to Chris Sullivan for the Bobcats (4-5. 3-4).

Next Friday McGill-Toolen will play host to Fairhope, while Theodore will play host to Foley.