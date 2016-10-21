UMS-Wright rolls past Monroe County

By DARRON PATTERSON

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — Michael Matthews ran for 197 yards and five touchdowns Friday night as UMS-Wright trounced outmanned Monroe County 42-0 at Cooper Stadium.

The 4th-ranked Bulldogs (7-2 overall, 5-1 in Class 4A, Region 1) wasted no time making up for last week’s 42-30 loss at Thomasville that knocked them from the state’s No. 1 ranking as Matthews carried on all seven plays of the opening drive, capping the 64-yard march with a 9-yard sprint to the end zone. The Jacksonville State commit added TD runs of 5, 10 and 14 yards, all in the first half, and scored on another 5- yard bolt on the second play of the final period to end his night.

Jaden Roberson blocked a Tigers punt that Trez Dixon scooped up and returned 28 yards for the other first half score as UMS took a 35-0 lead at the half. Walker Shaw was perfect on all six PAT attempts. The Tigers (4-5, 1-5) dressed only 25 players.

UMS travels to 5A St. Paul’s Friday in the annual “Battle of Old Shell Road” rivalry, while the Tigers entertain Excel to end their season.