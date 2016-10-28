Burner leads Citronelle in win over Washington County

STAFF REPORT

CHATOM — Quarterback Ryan Bruner threw just 11 passes in Citronelle’s game over Washington County Thursday night, but the senior made the most of those throws. He connected on seven of the 11 passes, three of those good for touchdowns as Bruner led the Wildcats to a 37-33 victory over the Bulldogs Thursday night.

Bruner also rushed for 62 yards on 10 carries. Deandre Loper rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown and caught two of Bruner’s scoring passes. On Defense, Justin Roberts had a big night, collecting 17 total tackles, three of those for a loss, and blocking an extra-point try. Justin Johnston aided the Wildcats’ defensive effort with two interceptions.

Washington County was led by Austin Kinsey, who rushed for a whopping 221 yards and four touchdowns. Michael Anderson added a rushing touchdowns to the Bulldogs’ cause.

Citronelle now advances to the Class 5A playoffs. The Wildcats will travel to Ozark to face Carroll next week. Washington County is headed to the Class 2A playoffs. It’s opponent and game site will be determined later.