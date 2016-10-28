Davidson scores shutout over Alma Bryant

By ROBERT BUCHANAN

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — Quarterback Cephus Johnson pass for two touchdowns and running back Donte Edwards ran for two more Friday night to spark Davidson’s 35-0 win over Alma Bryant at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Johnson hit wide receivers Camron McDougle for an 11-yard touchdown and James Clemons for a 19-yard score. Edwards scored on two 1-yard runs.

Davidson, 9-1, will host Auburn next week in the playoffs. Bryant finishes its season at 1-9.