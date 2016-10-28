Late Baker bomb locks MGM out of playoffs

By MARK KENT

SEMMES — Just 56 seconds after Mary G. Montgomery took a 28-27 lead and put themselves in position for its first state playoff berth in 14 years, Baker’s Darius Bracy hit Tre Von Taylor with a 64-yard touchdown bomb to lift the Hornets to a 35-28 thriller of a victory Friday night at MGM.

The loss locked the Vikings out of the playoffs and let Murphy, which defeated Vigor Thursday night, skip in as the No. 4 seed in Class 7A, Region 1.

Baker starts the playoffs at Enterprise while Murphy goes to Central-Phenix City.

Cullan O’Shea scored from 7 yards out with 2:33 to play and Preston Duke made the PAT for a 28-27 lead.