McGill-Toolen finishes regular season unbeaten

By ROBERT LADNIER

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — Top-ranked McGill-Toolen got off to a quick start in a 42-13 victory over visiting Fairhope in the Class 7A, Region 1 regular-season finale at the Lipscomb Complex on Friday night.

Quarterback Bubba Thompson threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, while Trey Roberson rushed for 55 yards and one TD and Bryan Hill added a rushing score and TD reception for the Yellow Jackets (10-0 overall, 8-0 region). Jalen Tolbert had 77 receiving yards and a 55-yard score, Brandon Hinton had 50 receiving yards and a 20-yard TD and Hill 27 receiving yards and a 39-yard touchdown.

Back-up quarterback Dylan Casstevens threw for 99 yards and a 34-yard touchdown to C.J. Edwards, who also had 55 yards rushing, and an 8-yard TD to Devon Kee on the final play of the contest for the Pirates (2-8, 2-7).

McGill-Toolen will play host to Jeff Davis High in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs next Friday.