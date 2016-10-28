Robinson-led Murphy knocks off Vigor

By ROBERT BUCHANAN

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — Quarterback Maurice Robinson pass for two touchdowns and ran for two more Thursday to lead Murphy to a 28-14 win over Vigor at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Needing a victory to stay alive for the playoffs, the Panthers welcomed back Robinson, who sat out last week’s game, with a six-play opening touchdown drive, ending with him hitting wide receiver Michael Jefferson with an 11-yard scoring pass. Robinson followed that with a 23-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Anthony Lewis, and second-half touchdown runs of 9 and 5 yards.

Murphy completes its regular season at 6-4 and playoff bound Vigor is 7-3.