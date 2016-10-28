Saraland wallops B.C. Rain, earns 6A playoff spot

By ROBERT LADNIER

Sports Correspondent

SARALAND — Quarterback Jack West threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another score as Saraland locked up a playoff berth with a 62-26 homecoming victory over visiting B.C. Rain in a Class 6A, Region 1 contest at Spartan Stadium on Thursday night.

The Spartans (6-4 overall, 5-3 in region play) will travel to undefeated Park Crossing in the first round of the 6A playoffs next Friday, while the loss knocked the Red Raiders (5-5, 3-5) out of playoff contention and ended their season.

Daniel Taylor, Michael Milner and Jay Williams caught scoring passes, Johnathon Perryman ran for 71 yards and TDs of 8 and 6 yards, while Deminio Williams rushed for 109 yards and a 6-yard score and Wydale Flott returned a kickoff for an 86-yard touchdown for Saraland. Justin Harper and Luke Middleton added field goals.

Clifford Powell threw for 113 yards and a 68-yard touchdown to Kendrell Davis and scored on a 1-yard sneak, while Kamar Thompson ran for 104 yards and a 3-yard TD and Nicholas Safford returned a kickoff 82 yards for a score for Rain.