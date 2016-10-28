Spanish Fort topples LeFlore 22-6

By LEEQUINTON BLACKMON

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — After a scoreless first quarter, filled with Spanish Fort turnovers, the Toros managed to pull away from the Rattlers in the second half en route to a 22-6 Class 6A, Region 1 victory Thursday night.

Spanish Fort improved to 8-2 overall and 7-1 in the region, as they prepare for a playoff run. LeFlore finished the season at 3-7, with a 2-6 record against region opponents.

LeFlore scored the first points of the game on a 13-yard run by Dwan James to give the Rattlers a 6-0 lead midway through the second. Spanish Fort QB Jack Samsel tied the game up just before halftime on a 1-yard quarterback keeper up the middle, then it was all Spanish Fort from then on.

Connor Hegen got things going for the Toros in the second half with a 25-yard TD run in the third quarter, and Matt Quinn drilled a 48-yard field goal shortly after to push the Toros’ lead to 15-6 heading into the final quarter.

The Toros capped off their scoring in the fourth on a 25-yard TD pass from Samsel to Logan Morgan, and Quinn later connected on a 31-yard field goal.