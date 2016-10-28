Tindle’s KO return for score lifts Satsuma past Chickasaw

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

SATSUMA— Justin Tindle’s 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with 1:04 left in the game proved to be the difference as Satsuma got a hard-fought 34-30 win over Chickasaw in the Battle of Highway 43 held at Satsuma’s stadium on Thursday night.

Tindle’s return came after Chieftain quarterback Lawshawn Williams scored on a 15-yard run just 11 seconds before. It marked a wild game where there were at least seven lead changes. Nick Kritner finished the night with 125 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown for the Gators (6-4 overall), while Marquise Pickens had 44 yards on eight carries and a score, and also intercepted a pass. Blain Gurley also had a touchdown run, while Andrew Barfoot finished the night 4 of 8 for 49 yards and had a touchdown run.

Antwan Phillips had 15 carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns for Chickasaw, while Tony Overstreet had eight carries for 38 yards and a score. Williams finished the night 12 of 24 for 204 yards and two interceptions, in addition to his touchdown run.

Chickasaw went up 3-0 on James Cordova’s 30-yard field goal with 8:39 left in the first quarter. After recovering the ensuing onside kick at the Gator 42, the Chieftains drove down to the 29 before Williams was picked off by Pickens at the 2. Satsuma then went on a 14-play, 98-yard drive that ended with Pickens’ 6-yard touchdown run. Kritner’s 5-yard run touchdown run — which was set up by Anthony Springfield’s recovery of an Overstreet fumble — made it 14-3.

Phillips scored on a 47-yard run after Chickasaw recovered a fumble. The PAT was no good, but the lead was cut to 14-9. The Chieftains then sacked Barfoot on fourth down and mounted a 55-yard drive that ended with Phillips’ 3-yard touchdown run with 16.4 seconds left in the half. Overstreet’s 2-point conversion run made it 17-14.

Both teams traded scores in the second half, with Barfoot’s 1-yard run giving the Gators a 28-24 lead before the climatic final minute of the contest.

Satsuma travels to Montgomery to play St. James in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs, while Chickasaw ends its season at 2-8.