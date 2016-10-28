UMS-Wright rolls past St. Paul’s in ‘Battle of Old Shell Road’

By DARRON PATTERSON

MOBILE — Michael Matthews ran for 124 yards and a touchdown, while quarterback Tanner Allen added 93 yards and a pair of scores and UMS-Wright’s defense throttled St. Paul’s 28-7 Friday night at Delaney Stadium to win the “Battle of Old Shell Road.”

Allen scored on runs of 21 and 14 yards, Matthews scored on a 1-yard run and Dalton Goff returned an interception 30 yards to the end zone for another UMS score.

The Bulldogs, 8-2 and ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, took it to their 5A rivals (7-3, and ranked No. 4) as the defense showed up big all night.

A bizarre sequence of events late in the third period pretty much summed up St. Paul’s night. Trailing 21-7, St. Paul’s got two extra downs inside the UMS 10 after the referees became confused as to what down it was following a procedure penalty against the Saints. It came after William Wing’s interception appeared to give St. Paul’s life at its own 49. But after a promising drive the Saints came away with nothing and it essentially took the wind out of their sails.

Turnovers were the story of the first half. Michael Matthews’ 1-yard run capped a 48-yard drive that followed a Ty Rocconi interception. St. Paul’s only score came on Edward O’Gwynn’s 21-yard fumble return for a TD in the first half

UMS opens its state title hunt in Dothan against Dale County next Friday, while St. Paul’s has a home playoff game against Charles Henderson.