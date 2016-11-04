Auburn ends Davidson’s run with 7A first-round victory

By ROBERT BUCHANAN

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — Auburn rode the legs of running back Garrett Morris in handing Davidson, which struggled to rev up its offense, a 34-10 loss at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Friday night in a first-round upset in the Class 7A state playoffs.

Garrett Morris scored three touchdowns on runs of 1, 3 and 15 yards to lead the Tigers ground-oriented offensive attack. Davidson’s only touchdown came on a 76-yards touchdown pass from quarterback Cephus Johnson to wide receiver James Clemons.

Auburn, now 8-3, will continue in the playoffs next week against Central-Phenix City. Davidson ends its season at 9-2.