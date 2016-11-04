Blount eliminates Dothan, heads to second round of 6A playoffs

By DARRON PATTERSON

Sports Correspondent

PRICHARD — Kadarius Toney threw for 161 yards and ran for two scores Friday night as No. 7-ranked Blount escaped disaster by turning back determined Dothan 15-7 to advance to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Toney, a Florida commit, scored on runs of 42 and 9 yards and Blount got a two-point conversion, as the Leopards took a 15-7 lead at intermission, but it was the defense that had to stop Dothan quarterback Glendon McDaniel, forcing him to throw an incomplete pass on fourth down from inside the Leopards’ 10 yard line with nine seconds left to play to seal the win.

“They came out and they played,” said Blount head coach Lev Holley, breathing a deep sigh of relief afterwards. “Give those guys all the credit in the world. They came to play.”

The Leopards (9-2) play the winner of the Wetumpka-McAdory game in round two next Friday night, while the Tigers end their season at 4-7.