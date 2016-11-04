Central-Phenix City routs Murphy 56-7

By Mark Clark

Special to the Call News

PHENIX CITY — The Murphy High Panthers had a plan to stop the Central-Phenix City running game Friday night at Garrett-Harrison Stadium. Unfortunately, the plan opened up the Red Devils’ passing game in a 56-7 rout that ended the Panthers’ season at 6-5.

Murphy packed the box to stop the run, but Central quarterback Zion Webb found junior receiver Justyn Ross six times for 66 yards and three touchdown tosses in the first half as the Red Devils rolled out to a 35-0 lead over the first two quarters of play. Ross had TD catches of 8, 34 and 6 yards.

Webb was 9-of-17 passing for 101 yards in the half and also ran for 9 times for 90 yards with 75 yards coming on the first play of the Red Devils second possession for a touchdown.

Senior running back Jaxton Carson opened the second half for Central with a 49-yard TD run to up the Red Devils’ lead to 42-0. He finished the night with 123 yards on 9 carries with his touchdown run.

Murphy’s offense, which lost the services of starting quarterback Maurice Robinson with five minutes left in the first half, finally got on the scoreboard with 6:36 remaining in the third quarter on a 42-yard pass from Russell Snider to Jaylon Smith. Smith took the short pass from Snider and ran down the right sideline for the points. Adam Thomas added the point after for the Panthers.

Nicholas Sims led the Panthers with 14 carries for 66 yards. Kevin Thornton had 7 carries for 32 yards.

Overall, Murphy finished with 218 total yards of offense to Central’s 398 yards.

Central will advance to the second round of the AHSAA Class 7A playoffs to face Auburn High, a team it beat earlier this season 42-14.