Defending 7A champ McGill-Toolen pounds Jeff Davis

By ROBERT LADNIER

Sports correspondent

MOBILE — The McGill-Toolen defense held visiting Jeff Davis of Montgomery to just 32 total yards and one first down in the second half to rally for a 46-14 win in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs at the Lipscomb Complex on Friday night.

Trey Roberson rushed for 130 yards and scored one touchdown, Bubba Thompson rushed for a TD and threw for 92 yards and touchdowns to Brandon Hinton and Jalen Tolbert. Marlon Williams ran for a score, Charles Green kicked a 35-yard field goal and Jackson Johnson added a pick-six for the No. 1-ranked Yellow Jackets (11-0), who will host Enterprise in the second round next Friday night.

Zarron Haney, who was picked off four times, threw for 85 yards and a TD to Zyon Gilbert and Tre Gunter had a 34-yard scoop-and-score for the Volunteers (5-6), who held a 14-11 halftime lead.