Leroy knocks off Ariton, plays at Aliceville next

WILLIE GRAY

williegray@thecallnews.com

LEROY — After a slow offensive start in the first half, the Leroy Bears put up 26 unanswered points to claim a 26-0 victory over Ariton on the Bears’ home field Friday night in a first-round game of the Class 2A state playoffs.

“Offensively, we couldn’t seem to get things going in the first half but our defense played really well and kept us in the game,” Leroy head coach Jason Massey said.

Jordan Sellers was the man of the hour for the Bears, rushing for 114 yards on 22 carries, including a 3-yard touchdown. He was also active in the passing game by catching four passes for 137 yards, including a 70-yard catch and run for a TD.

The Bears scored in the first quarter on a pass from Chase Warren to Christopher Waddell for 24 yards.

In the second half, the Bears scored on Sellers’ 70-yard reception, Sellers’ 3-yarder and a 3-yard run by Jonte Peoples.

Leroy now advances to the second round of play, traveling to Aliceville next week. Aliceville claimed a 47-14 win over Luverne Friday night.