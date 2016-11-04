Mobile Christian wins 10th straight game

STAFF REPORT

MOBILE — The Mobile Christian Leopards won for the 10th consecutive time Friday night, eliminating Straughn 21-7 in a Class 3A first-round playoff game.

Cameron Horne threw for a pair of touchdowns and Troy Young ran for a score in leading the Leopards, 10-1, who advance to second-round play against the Montevallo-Southside-Selma winner next week. Straughn ends its season with a 4-6 record.

Horne, who connected on 9 of 15 passes for 122 yards, threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Cam Alexander in the third quarter and a 13-yarder to Eric Poelinitz in the fourth period. You scored on a 37-yard run early in the second period for Mobile Christian’s first score. Beau Horne connected on all three of his extra-point kicks. Young had 16 carries for 91 yards and Jordan Gaddy had seven carries for 60 yards. Poelinitz had four catches for 65 yards, with Alexander catching four passes for 50 yards.

Straughn was led by quarterback Brock Hammett, who was 10 of 8 passing for 129 yards and an interception, while carrying the ball five times for 24 yards. Matt Worley, who scored Straughn’s only touchdown with 19 seconds left to play on a 2-yard run, had seven carries for 23 yards.