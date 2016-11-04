Park Crossing ends Saraland’s season with 45-14 playoff win

By MARK KENT

MONTGOMERY — After allowing an early touchdown to Saraland in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs at Cramton Bowl Friday night, the Park Crossing Thunderbirds cut on the afterburners and flew away with a 45-14 victory.

The Spartans scored on their opening possession on a 6-yard run by Wydale Flott after Johnathon Perryman did most of the damage on a nine-play, 73-yard drive over the first 4:02 of the game.

But from that point on the Birds were the word. Led by Louisville commit and a Mr. Football candidate in quarterback Malik Cunningham, who ran for one touchdown and threw for three, Park Crossing jumped out to a 28-7 halftime lead and never looked back.

Saraland got a parting touchdown pass from Jack West to Michael Sweet, a 13-yarder in the last minute, as Saraland ended the season at 6-5.

Park Crossing is now 11-0, thanks in part to the fact their only loss, to Robert E. Lee, was handed back to them when Lee forfeited six wins late in the season. The Thunderbirds travel to Bessemer City next Friday.